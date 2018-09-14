Perhaps it is not as colourful as a ramble through the Guell Park, in Barcelona, but strolling along the streets in Paris or Strasburg is full of fleeting figures and elusive emotions.

To capture and above all to share these moments is gratifying and keeps me on the look out. The street is the stage and I stand in the wings waiting for the actors and actresses to popup. Actually they don’t act, they are themselves. And there are no script, no prompter, no interludes, and the performance goes on and on. It is well worth catching vivid views of the show on the spot, in the “métro”, the coffee shops, flea markets, fun fairs, etc. The scraps I collect make up a mosaic in black and white,which I hope is not purely decorative. But it is up to the “regardeurs” to decide.