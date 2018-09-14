Artasura by Moga Alexandru

Artasura, is a concept series that started back in 2012 with the picture Roots.

Back then I had an incipient idea of raw primitive imagery that would depict humans in all sorts of nature landscapes, but it was never explored enough. In 2018 the inspiration struck, everything connected and a series of shots started to slowly emerge and take shape and color.

The gods always had a powerful grip and exerted a great fascination on humankind…and you can find all sorts of gods throughout mythology, with both good and bad qualities.

The Devi series is strongly inspired by the Hindu mythology. With this series I tried to capture different manifestations of the divine, the all protective, nurturing side, the meditative, introspective side and the angry, revengeful side.I personally made all the accessories, since I wanted them to have a certain look and also took care of the body painting part. [Shooting location: Dumbrava Sibiului Natural Park / Models: Alina Mitrea(Devi 1-3) & Adriana Ernst (Devi 4-6) / Assistant: Nicoleta Gheorghiu]

Next is Morrigan, the phantom queen, who is mainly associated with foretelling doom, death or victory in battle. She often appears as a crow. [Model: Ana-Maria Minciuna / Assistant: Nicoleta Gheorghiu]

The next one is Raktabīja, also from Hindu mythology, who has many powers. With each drop of blood that fell on the ground he was resurected. [Assistant: Liliana Moga]

Sagas are stories mostly about ancient Nordic and Germanic history. And in my next image, Saga, I tried to portray some of that feeling, a man on a journey an epic story, with many mysteries to discover and experiences to live. [Model: Doboi Serpente Ferencz]

Serpente is inspired by many cultures, where the snake is a mystical creature, who can easily take a human form, being portrayed here as a guardian of his realm. [Model: Doboi Serpente Ferencz]

Artasura is a work in progress, like a gathering of ancient lost souls, awaiting to become one.

About Moga Alexandru

Moga Alexandru is a self-taught photographer and graphic designer, born in 1981 in Sibiu/Hermannstadt, Romania. In his childhood, the vast and beautiful landscapes of the country captured his attention. Later in his adulthood he managed to merge his love for nature and photography and turned it into a profession. He became part of many interesting projects with bands & record labels that spread all over the globe, helping them create visual identities, such as logos and vinyl/cd artworks also many other promotional imagery that came with. His images have a wide range of expression, from the ones that are defined by the simplicity of composition to the ones that involve a much more complex preparation in creating and also in post processing. [Official Website]