Jun Pagalilauan is Filipino Architect based in Singapore. His intrinsic passion in fine arts depicts the fiber of his works through his lens.

His recent international recognitions was granted by ND Awards, London in 2017 for 2nd Place Architecture- Interior and Honorable Mentions for Architectural Exterior, Nature-Fine Art, Nature-Landscape, Architecture-Cityscape and Portraits-People. The Epson Pano Awards for 2017 Bronze Awardee, Black and White Spider Awards 2017 Nominee for Architecture, Fine Art and People.

Lucie Awards, New York in 2016 for Finalist both Deeper Perspective Award and Best New Talent, IPA- Philippines for winning the 2016 Deeper Perspective Award and Best New Talent, Moscow International Foto Awards in 2015 for First Place –Portfolio (Sub Category), International Photo Awards in 2014 for Honorable Mention under Landscape Category and Prix de la Photographie, Paris in 2014 for Bronze Award under Landscape Category. These acclaimed international organizations awarded him for his works on a portfolio basis, landscape and fine art categories respectively. Most of his works are exhibited locally and internationally sponsored by government and private entities. His significant exhibits in the second half of 2016 include ArtTrek 2016 in Singapore and Beyond Monochrome, A Black and White Fine Art Photography Exhibit in Manila, Philippines . Jun works are featured on Canon-Singapore EOS World website, Singapore where he contributes on articles about his photo trips.He also encourage interaction between the members, and assist photography talk and activities for future events. The Japan Photo Trip was one of my bucket list. Having been inspired with Fine Art, I decided to travel to Japan in Hokkaido specifically. It was a vast and open canvas for taking fine art images. How Japanese culture reflects my images are one of my visions. Where everything was in minimalism.Every single element in the photos conveys strong image. How a white canvas becomes a strong composition when taking photos thus the environment of Japan stays in my heart and in my images.