 
 

CityEuropeStreet Photography by Stephane Navailles

My pleasure is to play with light while remaining in the shade. Perspective curves take on a particular relief. Use the ordinary geometry of the street to grind it and transform it into a "work of art".
5253 min

As the British Michael Freeman would say, I try at my modest level to freeze the moment in eternity.Fleeting, the image is captured to find itself then delivered, delivered to the gaze of the spectator. When the elements put themselves at my service, the photo becomes a challenge. In a few seconds. I envision a scenario and my eyes are on the alert. It can take a long time and the time has no limit. I only stop when I’m satisfied. I like the symmetry, the beauty of the lines that we find in my photos; no doubt they bring me stability. I can say that photography illuminated my journey and saved me from the torments into which I had fallen.These twenty photos that I present try to give viewers a bit of freedom and can be fun so that everyone can make their own story. It may sound pretentious, but if pretentious means putting a bit of madness, tenderness, anger and emotions through different atmospheres then I am pretentious.



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

To send it, you must compress the folder in .ZIP format and use our Wetransfer channel specially dedicated to the reception of works. Links or projects in PDF format will not be accepted. All presentations are carefully reviewed based on their content and final quality of the project or portfolio. If your work is selected for publication in the online version, it will be communicated to you via email and subsequently it will be published.