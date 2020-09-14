My pleasure is to play with light while remaining in the shade. Perspective curves take on a particular relief. Use the ordinary geometry of the street to grind it and transform it into a “work of art”.
As the British Michael Freeman would say, I try at my modest level to freeze the moment in eternity.Fleeting, the image is captured to find itself then delivered, delivered to the gaze of the spectator. When the elements put themselves at my service, the photo becomes a challenge. In a few seconds. I envision a scenario and my eyes are on the alert. It can take a long time and the time has no limit. I only stop when I’m satisfied. I like the symmetry, the beauty of the lines that we find in my photos; no doubt they bring me stability. I can say that photography illuminated my journey and saved me from the torments into which I had fallen.These twenty photos that I present try to give viewers a bit of freedom and can be fun so that everyone can make their own story. It may sound pretentious, but if pretentious means putting a bit of madness, tenderness, anger and emotions through different atmospheres then I am pretentious.
Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.