The collection is a tribute to the famous cellist Jacqueline du Pré, a famous British musician who died at a young age. In this series, I have tried not to see the female face at first, so that the viewer's perception remains without judgment, and when she begins to see the rest of the photographic works, she realizes the feelings of this dominant musician.
In this series, I have tried not to see the female face at first, so that the viewer’s perception remains without judgment, and when she begins to see the rest of the photographic works, she realizes the feelings of this dominant musician. In this collection, I have tried to depict the work figuratively. Of course, it must be said that I did not know Mrs. Jacqueline closely and it is just my perception of her life and maybe it is imaginary. I used the symbol of a rabbit to show the endless effort of this unique musician. In some pictures, a rabbit can be seen that she cannot love and cannot hide her love for this creature.

Of course, I have to say that I will never forget the first day I went to violin class. It was like an unattainable dream! My love for playing the violin has always influenced my photography and the musicians of this wonderful instrument have always been an inspiration to me. [Photographer & Art Director : Peyman Naderi Stylist : Maryam Alyasin / Makeup Artist : Nasim Beikzadeh / Hairstylist : Maryam Farshid / Model : Sahar Rad Retoucher : Peyman Naderi]

About Peyman Naderi

Peyman Naderi is a Persian contemporary fine art and portrait photographer born in 1990. He is a self-taught photographer who started his first professional projects in the year 2013. As he began his career as a professional photographer, his first motto was to create original and creative photos through which his own perceptions of the world and art could be understood. Also, he is eager to represent a unique way of looking at various concepts in the world.

“Concept” is one of the most important parts of his photography projects, and Peyman tries to spend enough time and energy on finding the right concept. To create and discover the right idea he usually listen to classical music during his free time or at nights. Such high-quality music can inspire him and help him to concentrate on finding ways to present the world in ways that he sees. Besides, the colors that he uses in his photos create the illusion of a painting, and, hence, most people usually mistake his works as paintings.

Peyman has received several awards including Gold In Moscow International Foto Awards 2019 in Portfolio Category, Bronze In Fine Art Photography Awards 2019 In Fine Art Category, Bronze In PX3 2019 In Fine Art – People and Also Peyman has been chosen as a 100 Great Photographers of 2018 and also Took 2nd Place In Conceptual Photo In 35Awards 2018, and also he has been Winner in Chromatic Awards, ND Awards, Tokyo International Foto Awards, PX3 and International Photography Awards and V Concurso International De Fotografía ‘Alicante’ 2019. His work has been published in international publications including Harper’s Bazaar Magazine, Elléments Magazine, Scorpio Jin Magazine and The Exhibition was In Ontario, 2019 CONTACT Photography Festival and Also The Last Exhibition was in France, 2019 Voies Off, Galerie Des Arènes. [Official Website]



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

