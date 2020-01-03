My artwork explores candid moments and unfiltered interactions humanizing the subject, place or space. I capture different cultures and walks of life to document the other and uncover the common thread that ties us together.

I use the lens of my camera to discover the most interesting aspects of everyday life. My photography evokes a sense of place and intimacy. I photograph people and spaces in their natural environment because I want to preserve a moment in time. My methodology is purely observational; I surrender control and wait for the narrative to unfold in front of me documenting a story that cannot be forced, manipulated or digitally altered.

About Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace is a New York City–based artist, who has worked in fashion, film and graphic design. She received an undergraduate degree in Fashion Marketing and a MA in Fashion Studies from Parsons The New School for Design. Mace’s photography has been exhibited across the United States and internationally. Her work has appeared in various publications. She was recently apart of group exhibitions at Pen + Brush gallery in New York City and FotoNostrum gallery in Barcelona, Spain. [Official Website]