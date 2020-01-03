 
 

AmericaB&WCityStreet Photography by Christine L. Mace

My artwork explores candid moments and unfiltered interactions humanizing the subject, place or space.  I capture different cultures and walks of life to document the other and uncover the common thread that ties us together.
10146 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

My artwork explores candid moments and unfiltered interactions humanizing the subject, place or space.  I capture different cultures and walks of life to document the other and uncover the common thread that ties us together.

I use the lens of my camera to discover the most interesting aspects of everyday life. My photography evokes a sense of place and intimacy.  I photograph people and spaces in their natural environment because I want to preserve a moment in time. My methodology is purely observational; I surrender control and wait for the narrative to unfold in front of me documenting a story that cannot be forced, manipulated or digitally altered.

About Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace is a New York City–based artist, who has worked in fashion, film and graphic design. She received an undergraduate degree in Fashion Marketing and a MA in Fashion Studies from Parsons The New School for Design. Mace’s photography has been exhibited across the United States and internationally. Her work has appeared in various publications. She was recently apart of group exhibitions at Pen + Brush gallery in New York City and FotoNostrum gallery in Barcelona, Spain. [Official Website]

Street Photography | Christine L. Mace

Street Photography | Christine L. Mace
Street Photography | Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace

Christine L. Mace



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Small monsters by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

Printed Edition

ISSUE 10

Published Photographers

Ari Jaaksi | Rebeca Moseman | Dina Goldstein | Jo Lauren | Emmanuel Monzon | Hal Gage

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/10P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Nude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeNude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
FOR ITS ELEVENTH EDITION, DODHO MAGAZINE IS LOOKING 6 PHOTOGRAPHERS WORLDWIDE TO BE PRESENTED IN ITS NEW PRINT EDITION. ALL YOU MUST DO IS COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM AND UPLOAD YOUR PROJECT OR IMAGES
DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020