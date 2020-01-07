 
 

EuropeStoryThe Island of Crimea by Stanislava Novgorodtseva

When I was a child, Crimea always seemed like a sacred, apolitical place. It was an island with distinctive mythology and traces of ancient civilizations.
96711 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES #11

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

When I was a child, Crimea always seemed like a sacred, apolitical place. It was an island with distinctive mythology and traces of ancient civilizations.

It was there that I saw the sea for the first time. The Crimean peninsula draws its own identity from a melting pot of peoples. In the year 1783, this place of different cultural and religious practices became part of the Russian Empire and gained fame for being the location of the Tsar’s residence. Following the creation of the Soviet Union, Crimea would reframe itself as no longer a place of relaxation for the elite, but instead a Soviet people’s resort. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the peninsula became part of Ukraine, and in March 2014 was incorporated into Russian territory. Crimea would then become known as the centre of the main political conflicts of the past five years. Sanctions and individual restrictions on the territory of Crime have increased the sense of isolation. Within the realms of childhood and local mythology came the interference of a new political stratum.

I started work on the project in February 2018 and continue to this day. In the process, I visited more than 3 dozen settlements from large cities to small villages. My attention was drawn to well-known places from my childhood, as well as places where I had never been before. The name of the project refers to the dystopian novel of Russian writer Vasily Aksyonov, written in 1979

The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva

About  Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Documentary photographer and visual storyteller. Was born in Moscow in 1989. The work focuses on the themes of ethnic identity, mythology and manipulation, the relationship of personal and social. The School of Modern Photography Docdocdoc graduate. Winner of the Alexander Yefremov Press Photo Contest, 1st prize, Russia, 2018. Nomenee of International Photography Grant, 2018. Participant of the Nikon-Noor Academy 2018, Hungary. Grand Prix at the PHD Photography and Design Festival, 2018. Winner of the LensCulture Visual Storytelling Awards 2019. Finalist of Rovinj Photodays 2019. Was selected as a Critical Mass Top 200 Finalist in 2019. Participant of The Eddie Adams Workshop 2019. [Official Website]

The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva

The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva

The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva

The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva
The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva

The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva

The Island of Crimea | Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva

Stanislava Novgorodtseva



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Street Photography by Christine L. Mace
next
Somewhere in time by Loh Soo Mui

Printed Edition

ISSUE 10

Published Photographers

Ari Jaaksi | Rebeca Moseman | Dina Goldstein | Jo Lauren | Emmanuel Monzon | Hal Gage

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/10P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Nude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeNude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA
FOR ITS ELEVENTH EDITION, DODHO MAGAZINE IS LOOKING 6 PHOTOGRAPHERS WORLDWIDE TO BE PRESENTED IN ITS NEW PRINT EDITION. ALL YOU MUST DO IS COMPLETE THE REGISTRATION FORM AND UPLOAD YOUR PROJECT OR IMAGES
DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020