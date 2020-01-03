 
 

AsiaHabitatSmall monsters by Mofeed Abu Shalwa

A group of rare beetles around the world, which I photographed with focus stacking technology .. This project contains thousands of images integrated into the program Zerene Stacker. 
9166 min

A group of rare beetles around the world, which I photographed with focus stacking technology ..

This project contains thousands of images integrated into the program Zerene Stacker. I traveled to more than seven forests around the world, including Amazon forests, Austrian forests and forests in Malaysia, just to look for these species of beetles, which are threatened with extinction.

One of them Scarab beetles “Pharaonic Scarab”. These species date back to Pharaonic times and constitute 30% of the world of the animal as a whole, classified and used by the Pharaohs as the oldest insect. Some scientists believe that the modern beetle began 140 million years ago, but modern research in 2007 showed an archaeological history dating back to the era of the Paleozoic era, about 265 to 300 million years ago,

Most of the beetles may be dark in some species, bright or shiny with different shapes and lines. Most of these beetles also have oval and convex shapes, and their sensory horns are distinctly shaped, divided into parts that can be combined with their individuality.

They feed on a variety of materials, most of which are decomposing materials such as manure, fungi, some plant species and nectar, Also some beetles in this project feed on meat and predator.

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

DEADLINE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29, 2020