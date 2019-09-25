 
 

AmericaShotStranger Fruit by Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit was created in response to the senseless murders of black men across the nation by police violence. Even with smart phones and dash cams recording the actions, more lives get cut short due to unnecessary and excessive violence.

Who is next? Me? My brother? My friends? How do we protect these men?

Lost in the furor of media coverage, lawsuits and protests is the plight of the mother. Who, regardless of the legal outcome, must carry on without her child.

I set out to photograph mothers with their sons in their environment, reenacting what it must feel like to endure this pain. The mothers in the photographs have not lost their sons, but understand the reality, that this could happen to their family. The mother is also photographed in isolation, reflecting on the absence. When the trials are over, the protesters have gone home and the news cameras gone, it is the mother left. Left to mourn, to survive.

The title of the project is a reference to the song “Strange Fruit.” Instead of black bodies hanging from the Poplar Tree, these fruits of our families, our communities, are being killed in the street.

About Jon Henry

Jon Henry is a visual artist working with photography and text, from Queens NY (resides in Brooklyn). His work reflects on family, sociopolitical issues, grief, trauma and healing within the African American community. His work has been published both nationally and internationally and exhibited in numerous galleries including Aperture Foundation, Smack Mellon, and BRIC among others. Known foremost for the cultural activism in his work, his projects include studies of athletes from different sports and their representations. [Official Website]

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry

Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry
Stranger Fruit | Jon Henry



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

