 
 

B&WEuropeStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

A large part of modern music is born in the cities located between New Orleans and Nashville. New Orleans (Louisiana) is the birth place of jazz music. It is still packed with jazz clubs around the Faubourg Marigny and on the (in)famous Bourbon street.
7539 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

A large part of modern music is born in the cities located between New Orleans and Nashville.

New Orleans (Louisiana) is the birth place of jazz music. It is still packed with jazz clubs around the Faubourg Marigny and on the (in)famous Bourbon street. Music is everywhere: musicians try their luck with the public at every corner of the French quarter. Locals organize parades behind a brass band to celebrate weddings or anniversaries, where bystanders happily join in. Prominent community members even get jazz funerals: burial societies accompany their members in music  to their last trip.

Memphis (Tennessee) is not only the birthplace of Elvis Presley. It has a very vibrant musical tradition. Blues, rock-n-roll, soul, and jazz music are still heard nightly at the different clubs and music venues on Beale Street. Artists such as Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Muddy Waters or Roy Orbison worked there and recorded in its studios a large part of their songs.

Nashville (Tennessee) has all kind of music, but is well known for being at the heart of country music. Thousands of young people attend its clubs every night, creating a joyful, noisy, messy and dynamic atmosphere.

For this photo project, I have toured musical clubs in those three cities, trying to grasp their unique atmosphere and revive via the use of black and white a kind of mid-XXs century vision of the deep South of the US.

Jazz singers, bartenders, bikers or just young people having fun in the steamy hot weather of the Louisiana and Tennessee summer, epitomize a nostalgic vision of this lost wonderful period in American musical history.

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

About Benjamin Angel

Benjamin Angel is a French photographer based in Brussels. His work is primarily in black and white, though he has already published this year two colour series in the online edition of Dodho Magazine (‘in the heart of the Omo valley’ and ‘Priests of Ethiopia’).  His photos on the inhabitants of Jerusalem have been gathered in a dedicated book in 2019 (People of Jerusalem. Husson editions. Belgium ). Part of his work on Ethiopian tribes has also been published in a recent collective book (‘Tranches de vie #2’. Husson editions. Belgium). His photos are shown in several exhibitions in Belgium. [Official Website]

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel

New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel
New Orleans to Nashville | Benjamin Angel



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Stranger Fruit by Jon Henry
next
The departed by Zhou Yulong

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA