 
 

Another world by Maria Grazia Beruffi

Dream, fear, hard work and endless love. This is my nephew's world, but also  many others’  who have a different perception of the reality. It is the so called ”Asperger syndrome", but I would say it is the most mysterious and uncontaminated state of mind. 
It is the so called ”Asperger syndrome”, but I would say it is the most mysterious and uncontaminated state of mind.  Unfortunately, communication follows different rules and, especially among young people, this becomes an issue.Thanks to his family’s great effort his life is rich of activities and full of  love, but one thing that is still ignored by most of people is how they can interact and the words of Richi to his tutor are a help request:

“ I know it’s difficult  but  teach me in the way I can learn. And please don’t tell mum I know I’m Aspie or she gets worried “

Just  a different way of learning, this is the key.

About Maria Grazia Beruffi

Currently living in Trieste and in Brescia ( Italy ), I’m not a professional photographer. Former teacher of foreign languages, I started to get into the world of photography as a means of discovering and experimenting the world. I traveled quite a lot at first in search of different realities but a great and deep humanity also exists around the corner, and getting in touch with it depends on our personal ability to approach people. Through a camera I love sharing stories. This is what photography means to me. [Official Website]

Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

