Hybrid photographic project, born and focused on coexistence and interaction with sorceress women, healers and healers who have lived with me throughout my life, all of them have changed my way of perceiving and understanding the world.

This photographic process is conceptualized through the manual intervention of portraits, the creation and recording of urban, domestic and peasant rituals that are intertwined with popular mythology, medicine and the botanical wisdom of the work of women in my city: San Cristóbal de las Casas Chiapas. . . Mexico.

In turn, this process serves as a tool to create an ancestral system in connection with different planes of reality and, at the same time, it becomes a deep gesture of my own spiritual search and self-discovery, transforming my perception as a man within a universe of feminine empowerment.

About Diego Moreno

San Cristóbal de las Casas, Chiapas. Mexico. 1992. He formally started his photography studies in the Chiapas Art Gymnasium in 2012. In 2014, he studied the Diploma in Photonautical and new media, awarded by the World Press Photo association. Graduated from the Seminary of Contemporary Photography 2015 of the Center of the Image and the Center of the Arts of San Agustín, Etla, Oaxaca. He has been awarded several prizes around the world such as: The Ibero-American Photography Award POY LATAM 2019; The International Prize of the image 2019; Young Talent Award Of the fifth African biennial of photography in Ethiopia and The LensCulture Emerging Talent Award 2018.

In 2018, he published his first photo album entitled HUÉSPED and in 2019 his second book IN MY MIND THERE IS NEVER SILENCE by the Mexican publishing house INFRAMUNDO.

Selected in 2017 by Foam Amsterdam as Young Mexican Talent. And in 2016 Named as one of the photographers to follow in the world by The British Journal of Photography in its talent show in London, United Kingdom. He has been awarded the Acquisition Award of the X Puebla de los Ángeles Biennial 2015 in Mexico and the Young Creators Grant of the FONCA in 2015 and 2017.

His work is part of individual and collective exhibitions in Mexico, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, India, Ethiopia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Israel, Italy, Spain, Amsterdam, Norway, Greece, Paris, Lithuania, London and the United States. He has also had various publications in different international and national media such as: The Guardian, The British Journal Of Photography, Vogue Italy, Internazionale Magazine, Vice Magazine, LensCulture, Der Greif, Blink Magazine, The sun, BuzzFeed, FutureShoots, Dienach Magazine, Photo World Magazine China, Burn Magazine, The culture Trip, Joia Magazine, PROPA Magazine, Tierra Adentro Magazine, Cuartoscuro among others. [Official Website]