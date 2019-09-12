 
 

EuropeStorySo Coney! by David Godichaud

Coney island isn't only Wonder Wheel and burger shops. It is also and before New York's beach where all communities from Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens are merging during summers to escape the heat.
“We don’t have to love each other, but we tolerate each other”.

New York gentlemen’s agreement.

So Coney! by David Godichaud
So Coney! | David Godichaud

First time that I went there, I have been fascinating immediatly by attitudes and styling of new yorkers and that gave me envie to photograph them. But beyond portraitures, this street photography project has been also a way to document New York’s society and showing the way people tolerate each other. Coney island is a unique strip of sand to see all communities living together.

About David Godichaud

David Godichaud started a carreer of photographer after graduating in Science Research first and from the photojournalism program of the International Center of Photography of New York next. Based in Normandy, France, this street photographer switches between commissioned works and personal projects focusing on human beings and urban spaces mostly. He has been teaching photography to stylist students of fashion school Istituto Marangoni Paris since 2013 as well. [Official Website]

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud

So Coney! | David Godichaud



