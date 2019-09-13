“Day and night” is a story about a group of young people doing utopian experiments in the city.

These young people are students who have just graduated from college, and they don’t want to experience the modern life of the town too early. So the group of young people raised a fund through crowdfunding. More than ten young people lived in a villa where everyone lived together for a year.

About Chen Ronghui

Chen Ronghui (b.1989) is a young Chinese photographer and storyteller based in Shanghai, whose work focuses on China’s urbanization in long term projects. He has devoted himself to the study the relationship between China’s urbanization and individual’s experiences. Known for his specific interest in these social issues, he had published his first collection of photographs named Chen Ronghui, which is one of the books among China’s Contemporary Photography Catalog. His projects have brought him many awards, including World Press Photo prize, Three Shadows Photography Award & Alpa special prize and Hou Dengke Documentary Photography Award. Now he is a graduate student of Art school of Yale.