What happens with children who didn’t suffer any traumatic experiences? How will they grow up? In my project, I tried to show the future society where children grow up in a closed institution.

A perfect life, perfect environment and education…Is it the way to the perfect life? Or we will have social dysfunction and lonelу adults?

In this world, children grow up in a special institution until they are 7. After that, they can be adopted. Children are tested by psychologists to help them to get a perfect profession. Children grow up in perfect conditions, with special learning development games. Adopt parents are not allowed to change the profession for the child. Families are constantly checked by childhood government.

I decided to start working on this project because I have two children. There was a time when I tried to be a perfect mom. I wanted to give my children perfect childhood, but it was impossible. I used to ask myself what is good or bad for their future?

My hero, little boy 5 years old, lives in this centre. He is going to become a lizard trainer and he will be chipped when he will get 18. This chip will contain all the information about his character and future profession.

Children day consists of education in the special minimalistic white classroom, work with psychologists, that are helping children grow “healthy”. They have a lot of learning development games that are good for their mind. Also, they are resting in the playroom with plants. All rooms are white and minimalistic because psychologists decide that it is good for children. Children sleep in special round circles where they have special perfect dreams with trees and forests. These dreams help children being strong with a clear mind all day long.

Special robots looking after the children and make a special noise when something goes wrong. My hero, the little boy, has a friend, a white fly. He often plays with her when he has free time.

About Yuliya Pavlova

Yuliya Pavlova is a documentary photographer in Saint-Petersburg. She is interested in such themes as psychological trauma, helplessness, and dependencies. Yuliya Pavlova works with photos and archives. She inspired by such people like A.Tarkovkiy, Guillermo del Toro, Francesca Woodman, Diane Arbus and Boris Smelov. Yuliya Pavlova is a finalist of The Swap Project run by the World Photography Organisation and her photo was exhibited in Somerset House in London. [Official Website]