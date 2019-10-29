 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

AmericaB&WCitySkyscraper Magic by Steve Geer

I live in Chicago, a city known for its skyscrapers. Of the 40 tallest buildings in the city, half have been constructed since the year 2000. These impressive cloud-piercing structures have skins of glass.
7027 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

I live in Chicago, a city known for its skyscrapers. Of the 40 tallest buildings in the city, half have been constructed since the year 2000.

These impressive cloud-piercing structures have skins of glass. Their shiny surfaces redirect the sunshine into the shadows, softening the light and sometimes infusing it with a certain sort of magic. It’s the magic of giant mirrors, a magic that creates a feeling that goes beyond seeing. 

Photographer Duane Michals once said: “Photographers tend not to photograph what they can’t see, which is the very reason one should try to attempt it.”

There are some special spots in the city where skyscraper magic can be really appreciated. They are places where two walls of steel and glass meet to form an alcove on the outside of a building. If you stand within the compass of the alcove and look straight up, nearby skyscrapers sometimes appear like shards in a giant kaleidoscope. Sometimes they are like stems in a kelp forest in which the geometry of nature has been replaced with the geometry of Euclid. Always, from far above, comes the light, filtered and reflected, and with the light there is magic. [Official Website]

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer
Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer
Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer
Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer

Skyscraper Magic | Steve Geer



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Museums’ spaces by Marco Musillo
next
 Beautiful Houses - GuruShots Photo Challenge

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Nickel by Alexandra Gromova

EuropeFeaturedStoryNickel by Alexandra Gromova

So Coney! by David Godichaud

EuropeFeaturedStorySo Coney! by David Godichaud

Altitude by Hengki Koentjoro

AsiaB&WFeaturedHabitatAltitude by Hengki Koentjoro

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA