 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

News Beautiful Houses – GuruShots Photo Challenge

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The Worlds Greatest Photo Game” in a photo challenge contest to its titled “Beautiful Houses”. Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!
124153 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

Dodho Magazine partnered with GuruShots “The Worlds Greatest Photo Game” in a photo challenge contest to its titled “Beautiful Houses”. Over 100,000 photos were submitted and more than 45 million votes were cast!

GuruShots is a platform for people who love taking photos. GuruShots believes that taking photos is an amazing way to express one’s self. Wanting it to be fun and meaningful, GuruShots turned the sharing of one’s photos into an exciting game packed with plenty of opportunities to show off one’s talent. Every month almost 4 billion votes are cast in over 400 themed challenges!  It’s free to join! Just  go to www.gurushots.com

Victor Nigro – Brazil
Top Photographer

Andy Fowlie – Finland
Top Photo

Carla Petrillo – United States
Guru’s Top Pick


Vikranth Thupili-Finland

peteranderberg44-Sweden

Mariusz Curyło-Poland

Miroslav Vajdić-Croatia

Alesha Ronkin-Israel

rosmarie.danz-Switzerland

hense1970-Denmark

Helen Matten-United-Kingdom

Lange Michal-Austria

Alex Dah-United-States

Erik Ersson-Sweden

Felix Hebeisen-Switzerland

Inci-TUNA—France

Perka Per Åke Tessem-Sweden


walt.payne1957-United States

Heidi Ljungdahl-Sweden

Kathleen Kline-United States

Witek Líbal-Czechia

Ana Paula Filipe-Portugal

Cherkaoui Monika-Germany

AndreyP Protsenko-Israel

kellie lejeune-Canada

Vivi Radix-Germany

George Campbell-United-States

Gianandrea Tognini-Germany

Þorsteinn H Ingibergsson-Iceland

Grigory Pavlovsky-Russia

Gabija Wolmer-Spain

Ildiko Lukács-Sweden

Vera Tomić-Serbia

Sanne Rosenmay-Denmark

Dmitry Gorodetsky-Russia

Ken Webb-United States


Denise Chapman-United-States

Frédéric Pallanca-France

József Rozemberszky-Italy

Hansje Hardenberg-Luxembourg

Lea Baum-Israel

Adam Rubinstein-Israel

Anna Langelaar-Netherlands

Trevor Montgomery-Great-Britain (UK)

Alexander Tarasenkov-Russia


Chantal CECCHETTI-France

Hossam Sadek-United States

Dave Jowett-United Kingdom

Maria Lps-Brazil

Erin Childs-United states

Valentina Branzova-Bulgaria

Dewan Karim-Canada

Giuseppe Fallica-Italy

Rauno Ridala-Estonia

Kathy Puckett-United States

Sheri Fresonke Harper-United States

ewgillis-United-States

Aleksandr Voloshin-Russia

Scenes by Susan-United states

Irén Bartha-Hungary

Judy Pitt-United states

Nick T.-Canada

Terje Corneliussen-Norway

Anna Glegoła-Poland

Philippe Eymeric-France

Siv Jannecke Haugen-Norway

bea.sz-Poland

Dawn Branton-Australia

iZsa Kadomi-Belgium

Cato Mortensen-Norway

Maria Sifaki-Greece

Gilles Massard-France

Stanley Zheng-Canada


Nhat Bui-Denmark

Tibor Pinter-United Kingdom

Riana Potgieter-South Africa

Christiane Heggemann-Germany

Christer Valtanen-Finland

Angelo Casto-Italy

Jørgen Kvam-Norway

Colette van Eck-Netherlands

Cynthia Bridges-United States

Patti Spamers-South africa

Pollyanna Wasilewska-Poland

Katalin Galgóczy-Hungary

Stefan Thorvardarson-Iceland

Tero Männistö-Finland

CR-GB-United-States

Joana Duarte-Portugal

Igor Mozel-Russia

Dagrun Stokke-Norway

Jan Livingston-United States

eva.zselyke-Great Britain (UK)

Jennifer Benney-United States

Hermann Klecker-Germany

Christiaan Czíria-Hungary

Mike Melligan-United States

Claire Aubertel-Spain

Flavio Abbatelli-Italy

Per Hultebrand-Sweden

Christine Le Duc-France


previous
Skyscraper Magic by Steve Geer
next
Interview with Julia Fullerton Batten

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeTies of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Nickel by Alexandra Gromova

EuropeFeaturedStoryNickel by Alexandra Gromova

So Coney! by David Godichaud

EuropeFeaturedStorySo Coney! by David Godichaud

Altitude by Hengki Koentjoro

AsiaB&WFeaturedHabitatAltitude by Hengki Koentjoro

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA