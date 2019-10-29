 
Museums' spaces by Marco Musillo

Display is a photographic project on spectators in museums’ spaces, or in places where the view is captured by the public exhibition of objects with poetic qualities.
From words whispered on the grass in front of the National Gallery in Berlin – before entering – to the exit from the Venice Biennale, the present series aims at the movement of spectators and the changing of lights. These define the objects or the performers on display through manifestations and disappearances. Museums’ rooms thus become places where objects react to spectators: Caravaggio’s Medusa is screaming louder when in front of the crowd’s gaze, and Ai Weiwei’s wheels are patiently waiting for the visitors to be absorbed by the artist’s matter. The spaces of display are here organic forms, open to photography on condition that the eye will not be fixed on an object but on processes where light and matter play to compose new visions.

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco MusilloMuseums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo

Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo
Museums’ spaces | Marco Musillo



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

