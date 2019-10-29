Display is a photographic project on spectators in museums’ spaces, or in places where the view is captured by the public exhibition of objects with poetic qualities.

From words whispered on the grass in front of the National Gallery in Berlin – before entering – to the exit from the Venice Biennale, the present series aims at the movement of spectators and the changing of lights. These define the objects or the performers on display through manifestations and disappearances. Museums’ rooms thus become places where objects react to spectators: Caravaggio’s Medusa is screaming louder when in front of the crowd’s gaze, and Ai Weiwei’s wheels are patiently waiting for the visitors to be absorbed by the artist’s matter. The spaces of display are here organic forms, open to photography on condition that the eye will not be fixed on an object but on processes where light and matter play to compose new visions.