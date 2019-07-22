 
 

ConceptEuropeShame by Sofia Dalamagka

Shame was born one late afternoon in January, 2,maybe 3 years ago, in a room of a hotel in Budapest.For a long time it didn’t have any shape,even if its presence was there… Looking back at that time, i don’t see a title or existence, as if i fell into a trap,and got out again…

 Suddenly as time went by, there was a moment which sparkled the idea, there had to be a fight with reality, the camera became the connection between subconsciousness and existence…

The following pictures, are part of my own confessions, like a mirror which reflects fear, desire, fantasies, nightmares, memories…Nothing else…   

In order to create this, i had to draw up my own memories or those of people close to me, i had to “borrow” their stories which i recreated from the begging…

 I tried, most of the time, through a surreal way ,to express the different details of the body, the right to be angry, to be enraged, violent, sad…I met -found me, my own self on the other side, playing the role of the person being photographed or, being the photographer.

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

 Every picture was a role-play, a real or imaginary person, a painful procedure which i had to imprint-reflect without knowing if i managed to show the war taking place inside us living in a fake, made out of paper,world,where morality and discrimination are at war with the perfection of a modern, neurotic woman who must hysterically accept  and faithfully follow flawless beauty and filters on Instagram and social media…

 I was influenced by photographers,painters,writers in order to create SHAME,for example Cindy Shermans work,the theatrical figures and stage persona she created inspired me to try and create a debate between these pictures so as to create* questions and not to give answers about how complicated women,as an existence, are…

 De Bovouars “LE DEUXIEME SEXE I ET II” and the acceptance of her saying “”Woman is not born, you become.”” made the original idea,stronger…

  << Shuffle the cards. Masculine? Feminine? It depends.>>  

 Her sexual implications in her play Claudia Cahum,her search of identity,the right to be different…. << Shuffle the cards. Masculine? Feminine? It depends.>>

 Frida Cahlos surreal mood, her taut self-portraits <<I’m the muse of myself. I am the topic I know best. The theme I want to know better “>>

 << The Ballad of Sexual Dependency >>  by Nan Goldin and the way she expressed additional relationships of every kind,that dont suit* you emotionally,or mentally.The way she saw human relationships and weaknesses through her lens and the human need for love…

 All of these combined in one “chaos”, where my source for inspiration. Stereotypes. Traditional roles. The “original sin” that lies above our heads through the centuries, the mirror,inside and outside, which either looks like a narcissistic accessorize, or with a deadly and heavy enemy from time to time…

 The purpose of SHAME, finally, is liberation,redemption, forgiveness if i might say, of others and ourselves of course…

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

About Sofia Dalamagka

Born in 1984. She lives in Greece. In 2011 she attended photography lessons at the Zografou artistic workshop in Athens. Since then she has participated in group exhibitions, her photos have been distinguished in competitions and have been published in press and online. In 2017 she was an editor for IFocus.gr and Freethinking.org. In 2017-2018 she attended the Supplementary Education Program of the National Kapodistrian University of Athens << Photography at Work Advertising >>. In 2018 she completed remotely attending Seeing Through Photography programs at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MOMA) and The Camera Never Lies at the University of London via the platform. From 2019 she is editor at Photologio.gr. [Official Website]

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka

Shame | Sofia Dalamagka
Shame | Sofia Dalamagka



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

