Every month my father gave me one Kodak Tri-X 400 film with which to work. As I only had 36 exposures for the whole month I learned from the beginning to think really hard about the pictures I wanted to take. This has influenced my work up to the present day.
“I grew up with black and white photography, and it’s unique and abstract magic inspires me even more today.”

At the age of ten Blum had his first experiences in analog photography using his father’s Leica M3.

“I learned everything I know about analog photography from my father, from manual light measurement, depth of field   to the different use of various lenses etc.”

Although in this age of digital photography the amount of exposures is not an issue I still work in much the same style as I did in my early years. Before taking a picture I spend a lot of time at the location, to get the feel of the place, study the light and to think about the composition I wish to realize. Although focused mainly on abstract desert photography, water and it’s surroundings is a great complementary theme for him.

“I wanted to give my own perspective on one of the world’s most photographed destinations”, says Liechtenstein-based photographer Roland Blum.

At night, Venice acquires a special and timeless aura of magic and mystery. All of these compositions show a Venice that is tranquil and still, devoid of the touristic hustle and bustle that often defines this city. With no traces of humans in sight, the photographs transmit a quiet stillness that captures the essence of this city built on water, and allows us to observe just how little it has changed in the centuries since it’s construction. [Official Website]

