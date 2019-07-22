This series was born on a walk with my mother in law in Somerset, England during the summer of 2018.

We encountered these hay bales which had been on fire in a field and she started to speculate who could have set them alight. On the other hand, she also pointed out the theory that the hot weather may have been the cause. The visual effect, its strange beauty and the possible multiple stories inspired me. When I decided to comeback to the place to do the shooting, I had already connected this project with all the Netflix documentary series I had been watching about supposed criminals such as Making a Murderer, The Staircase, Evil Genius and The Confession Tapes.

Guilty or Innocent? wants to express the reality that people can get into trouble because of being at the wrong place at the wrong time, and as a matter of fact, we all could be involved in a situation and become the protagonists of the crazy lives depicted in these Netflix series. Is being guilty or innocent just the luck of the draw?

About Seigar

Seigar is an English philologist, a highschool teacher, and a curious photographer. He is a fetishist for reflections, saturated colors, details and religious icons. He feels passion for pop culture that shows in his series. He considers himself a travel and street photographer. His aim as an artist is to tell tales with his camera, to capture moments but trying to give them a new frame and perspective. Travelling is his inspiration. However, he tries to show more than mere postcards from his visits, creating a continuous conceptual line story from his trips. The details and subject matters come to his camera once and once again, almost becoming an obsession. His three most ambitious projects so far are his “Plastic People”, a study on anthropology and sociology that focuses on the humanization of the mannequins he finds in the shop windows all over the world, “Response to Ceal Floyer for the Summer Exhibition” a conceptual work that understands art as a form of communication, and his “Tales of a city”, an ongoing urban photo-narrative project taken in London. He usually covers public events with his camera showing his interest for social documentation. He has participated in several exhibitions, and his works have also been featured in international publications. He writes for The Cultural Magazine (Spain) about photography and for Memoir Mixtapes (Los Angeles) about music. He has collaborated with VICE Spain, WAG1 Magazine (text and photography for both), and he has works featured in his Vogue Italy portfolio. Lalety, he has been experimenting with the video form, he has directed a short film entitled “Víctor (1997)” and also a video art piece named “Hot Summer, based on true fantasies”. [Official Website]