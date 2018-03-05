Robert Frank and The Americans, the book that changed documentary photography.

In the mid-1950s the panorama of documentary photography makes a 180 degree turn. This Swiss photographer travels 10,000 miles through the United States. His name was Robert Frank.

Robert Frank was born in Zurich (Switzerland) in 1924, the second brother of a Jewish family with money and resources for setting in the republic after the First World War disaster. At age 23 he moved to New York and found work as a fashion photographer at Harper’s Bazaar.

A few years later, with a Leica 35mm, a Ford Business Couple paid with a scholarship received by the Guggenheim Foundation, 800 reels and around 27,000 images taken by Robert Frank for two years rewrote all the photographic documentalism rules in a work that would not leave anybody indifferent.

“The Americans”, a project hated by some and admired by others, was undoubtedly a work that had a huge impact on society after its publication in 1958. Although it was a genuine failure initially, over time, The Americans became the masterpiece of Robert Frank.

When the photographer Robert Frank presented his editors with the images of a worn-out America, obsessed with money, divorced from the Hollywood stereotype and incompatible with the great American dream, the project was rejected immediately, and the Guggenheim Foundation withdrew the initial grant and all form of support.