There are several spaces formed by concrete walls and staircases, which is characteristic of Ando architecture, in the park beside the art museum, which was designed after the Great Hanshin Awaji earthquake by Tadao Ando. In front of the wall near the circular stage which was made as a place for disaster prevention and citizen’s rest, the dancer performed performance only for my camera.

In the silence of the early morning, despite the absence of audiences, the dancer showed the best performance, receiving occasional blowing winds with a piece of cloth.

As if as if lurking in the cocoon, from the appearance of a crowding of five senses, the body starts to move faster and turns into a movement to release the energy secreted in the body with the wind.

Although I had no prior consultation (nor did I confirm the concept after performance), I was breathlessly performing the performance that was performed improvised and put it in the camera while being overwhelmed, but that series of her acting It seemed to me a story of “reborn”.

Dance and live performances are literally raw, and it is only the moment that is played in front of me. If there are spectators who witness on the scene, they will remain shocked and moved on their memories and chests. However, the performance performed in places without audiences like this one will disappear like smoke, if not recorded as images or images, nothing will remain behind.

The job of burning artistic bodily expressions played by a single dancer in the form of photographs also plays the mission of "record" that the basic expression of photography fundamentally has to record as it is Rather than adding more artistic power to "reborn" it as planar art, it is the basic stance for my photo and that was also the purpose of this photo session.