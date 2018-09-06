 
 

Aqueous by Weldon Brewster

As a photographer I crave to create my own vision that is quite different to the world around me. I want to cast away the visual anchors that viewers rely on so they can free their imaginations.
I’ve always admired the freedom that painters have to create anything they please on their canvases.

As a photographer I crave to create my own vision that is quite different to the world around me. I want to cast away the visual anchors that viewers rely on so they can free their imaginations. I want them to feel the spirit of the mountain by not seeing the mountain. The images of towering pinnacles are actually quite small vignettes in a crashing sea. The power of the mountains and the power of the sea become one for the viewer.

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Aqueous | Weldon Brewster

Latest Stories

