I’ve always admired the freedom that painters have to create anything they please on their canvases.

As a photographer I crave to create my own vision that is quite different to the world around me. I want to cast away the visual anchors that viewers rely on so they can free their imaginations. I want them to feel the spirit of the mountain by not seeing the mountain. The images of towering pinnacles are actually quite small vignettes in a crashing sea. The power of the mountains and the power of the sea become one for the viewer.