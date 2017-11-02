Places by Lisa Shalom

I live in Italy and my project is a collection of photos from places that I frequent regularly.

From the Vatican to small shops around my neighborhood here in Sicily, these are the places that I have come to regard as home and are very familiar to me.

They have all made an impact on me in some way, but mostly because of their colors… especially the fabric store. That place has become my muse. I am very lucky that Italians are so kind when it comes to taking photos of them and of their shops. They are always giddy when you ask them and are more than happy to oblige you. Because of the ease of taking photos in this country, I typically carry my camera with me on a regular basis, capturing as many people and places as I can. I prefer shooting places with the people in them. I believe that as interesting as places can be, it’s the people who really give each photo it’s character. Anyone can take the same photo of a building or a place, but the people are what make each photo different and unique.

About Lisa Shalom

I am a Midwestern girl. I grew up in Nebraska. Throughout my adult life I have lived all over the place. From Vegas to San Francisco, I also spent 6 years in Israel, studied a bit in Barcelona, and now reside in Sicily with my husband. I consider myself a hobbyist photographer. It’s not something I do for income, but rather for the sheer passion of it. My actual career is in tech, but I believe that everyone needs to have a special hobby and photography really allows me to disconnect from everything else. I became interested in photography at a young age. I studied photography on my own as well as taking courses through the New York Institute of Photography. My family are all back in the Midwest still and I love that my photos can help them see all the exciting things I get to see. [Official Website]