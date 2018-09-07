It is a short photo essay, about victims in Potocari, Srebrenica and other “safe zones”.

On July 12, 1995, in the face of the UN’s refusal to evacuate the civilian population, General MladiÊ ordered the separation of all men and boys aged between 15 and 77, and organized the deportation of women and children from the PotoËari area, previously prepared buses that deported them within 30 hours. in safe areas. At the same time, the Serbs attacked the fleeing Muslims, who tried on their own to get to Tuzla, about 50 km away, where the UN base was located. Hundreds of people died.

Every year, solidarity with the victims, they travel road from Nezuk to Potocari (~60km), the trail of refugees, people trying to seek shelter. Wandering through the mountains is a time for prayer for the dead and homage to the victims, fallen and heroes of the events of July 1995.The M11 plot is just a part of the material that was made in the Balkans – using the digit, Canon equipment. Simultaneously, in an analogue wide format, there was material focused on people, peers – because they are the closest to us, people who do not deviate from the age group, but because of the “southern identity” they see the world a bit differently.

About Marcin Walko

Born at 1987 in Nisko at Subcarpathia, Poland. Student of journalism and social communication at the School of Information Technology and Management in Rzeszow. First degree diploma ñ War photography ñ war study, punctum photography. Devotee of structures, curves, uprights and levels in the landscape. In the art and compositions previews the best, derives the patterns, though not repeated. Advocate for monochrome works, thus avoiding the ups and downs of color expression. With passion, fondness, and adoration, he leaves and misses the old part of Europe, the Balkans, and the beginning of her uprising. In places of cultural and language confusion. It has had a decade of photographic creativity, classic analogue beginnings, to the good of digitization. In the need of documentation of unique ìendemicî places while at the same time fearing a dynamically changing landscape, he start a multi-year project ìEurope in Silenceî, which included a cross-section of landscape photography from all over Europe.

Many times awarded and honored in the most important competitions of international and national rank, among others: Monovisions Photography Awards, Monochrome Awards, Neutral Density Awards, Discover Europe, International Photographer of the Year, Portrait 2016 (PL), Carpathian Faces (PL). His photographs were published in magazines in Poland and abroad, also in the catalog of Landscapes of the World 2016 (FIAP). In June 2016 was hailed as the ÑInspirationî of Nikonís magazine, ÑWide Frameî (PL).Scholarship holder of the Minister of Science and Higher Education for outstanding achievements in science and art (photography). [Official Website]