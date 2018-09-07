I’ve thought about it more than once, where does my urge to go out and take pictures in the street comes from. After all, it is not a natural thing to go out and photograph strangers.

For seven years now I worked as a copywriter for advertising companies, responsible for ideas, new stories. One day I decided that written ideas were not enough for me. As a result of working closely with my Art director, I realized that what I lacked were the visual stories. A story, as street photographers tend to say in professional jargon, is actually a situation or a few situations that connect unexpectedly and create something completely different from what we see in reality. But what situations are so fascinating to me, I asked myself?

Many photographers say that the most important thing, other than a good story is the ability to ask yourself as a photographer why you photograph what you are taking.After years of wondering and taking pictures of the street without understanding what I was looking for, I understood who I was. Yes, I did not believe it, but the street shot also helped me solve problems with myself. I realized there were many layers in me, on the one hand the clown, the comedian, the one who always sought color, laughter and a surprising end to every joke. On the other hand, a deep melancholy loneliness that makes me converge inside me, wanting to be alone for a moment. I realized that it could not exist without it. I realized that the street was me and I was the street. [Official Website]