NYC Photography by Jan Stojkovic

I am a professional photographer from a town of Pula on the Adriatic coast of Croatia – a small European country. Surrounded by beautiful landscapes.

In 2014, I felt strong attraction to photography, but with my poor income at the time it took another full year to save enough money for my first camera. For years, photography remained my passion and hobby, but through hard work and dedication, it slowly became my profession.

Spending hundreds of hours researching light physics and experimenting with various equipment and techniques resulted in my first serious clients in 2009. I am now the owner of a boutique photography company which has afforded me the opportunity to travel the world and to… do some more photography! My year is divided into two parts: from January through September, I focus on commercial photography in Croatia. From September through December, I travel to new and familiar places globally, and document my journeys through photography along the way. Compilations of photos from my annual trips, including mountain climbing expeditions, are featured on my travel photography website www.janplexy.com while the commercial work is published on the www.janstojkovic.com. During the three months that I dedicate to traveling, I aim to visit at least two continents. I enjoy exploring new places, meeting new people, and being exposed to new cultures. Photography is the best way to experience this because it pushes me to explore more to go further and to capture those short moments.

My project NYC from 2015 is a series of photographs of everyday street life in one of the most iconic cities in the world. I use photography to tell stories about ordinary people in their everyday environment, people that despite being unknown and unfamiliar to a viewer, are shown in a very familiar way so that the viewer can easily relate to them even if they are from completely different culture. That is why I almost exclusively used 50mm lens on a full frame body. This combination creates an angle of view which nearly replicates the view of a human eye. The compositions are usually snapshot-like to achieve the feel of a quick bare-eye view on a subject, scene or a very short moment.