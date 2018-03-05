Paintography Deux by Adamm ; A Portrait Photographer

Adamm is a Portrait Photographer from Chicago, USA, with 10+ years experience and is currently one of the most active photographers in the Chicago arts community.

Adamm started experimenting with photography in high school but really honed his photography skills in university. While in university, he studied International Relations and Linguistics, which is why he speaks 9 languages, however, nearly all of his free time in school was spent working on photography.

After graduating university, Adamm spent a lot of time traveling through Europe, visiting over 30 countries, and shooting portraits with models in Paris, Copenhagen, Berlin and many other major cities. Working with photographers, models and artists from around the world and seeing how diverse their art is, really inspired Adamm to take his portraiture to the next level and work on something new, unique, avant-garde and thought-provoking. After months of brainstorming, Adamm finally had a unique idea, that could not be easily replicated and thus, the “Paintography Deux” series was born.

Adamm started the “Paintography Deux” series because of his desire to combine his hobby for painting with his true passion for portrait photography. Adamm noticed that with most photographs that included painted models; the model was usually overpowered by the extravagance of the the paint design and in some cases, even the intricacies of the photography were less appreciated because of how detailed the paint design was. Wanting to change this was really the catalyst of the “Paintography Duex” series.

Thus, Adamm’s goal with this series is to accomplish the difficult and complex task of keeping the model, the paint design and the photography in a symbiotic relationship so that all three aspects of the photo are hopefully perceived as equally impressive by the viewer. Adamm creates and hand paints every paint design in this series. Enjoy.