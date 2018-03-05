Zurumbático by Luis Cobelo

Someone who acts in a foolish way. A ninny, bewildered, slow, somber, melancholic, enigmatic, half-drunk, half-mad, and with bad temper. A trance-like sensation.
Zurumbático is an endless journey to the place where “One hundred years of solitude”, the literary work of the writer Gabriel García Márquez was born. A story full of extraordinary essence, contained in thousands of Latin American villages, roots of a gigantic empirical hemisphere, passionate, forgotten, fickle, violent, improvised and above all, happy.
Aracataca is the writer’s native town where the inspiration for his unique Macondo originates. This place and its surroundings, close to the Caribbean region of Colombia, is my starting point. The leitmotiv was the book, and the result, was a great series of unique and spontaneous images; an intimate process of self- exploration, poetic, magical, dreamy, ocasionally painful, charged with symbolism and enigmatic stories, connected with being a continent and that, for me, meant a rebirth as an individual who has nourished himself with that bleeding Latin American spinal cord.
Zurumbático is a tunnel of feelings, sensations, impressions and especial events, in which I enter and leave as I wish. Immersed in this dimension, I understood and reconfirmed that the unusual, the everyday, the comic, even the tragic, has no explanation, neither asked nor sought. It is what it is.
About Luis Cobelo
Born in 1970. Degree in Philosophy from the University of Zulia, Venezuela.From 1993 to the present has participated in numerous art exhibits and photography festivals worldwide, like Generation 2000, Photo España, Fotonoviembre, Getxophoto 2011 in Spain, Fotofestival Horizonte Zingst 2013 in Germany, Cortona on the Move 2017 in Italy and Latin American photography Prize in Mexico. Individually shows his work in Venezuela, France, Spain, Germany, Ecuador and Argentina. From 2001 to the present, he works independently and makes documentary photography reportages in America, Asia and Europe that were published in magazines from Spain, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Brasil, Argentina, Mexico, Belgium, Philipines, Japan, South Korea, United States, Colombia, Peru, France, Italy, England, Germany and Portugal. In 2011 he was nominated for the UNICEF Picture of the Year and in 2012 received the Hasselblad Latinamerican Photographer in documentary category.
Chief editor of LAT Photo Magazine, contemporary documentary photography journal, Currently developing several projects in Mexico, Spain, Colombia, Cuba and Venezuela. [Official Website]