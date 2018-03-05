Zurumbático by Luis Cobelo

Someone who acts in a foolish way. A ninny, bewildered, slow, somber, melancholic, enigmatic, half-drunk, half-mad, and with bad temper. A trance-like sensation.

Zurumbático is an endless journey to the place where “One hundred years of solitude”, the literary work of the writer Gabriel García Márquez was born. A story full of extraordinary essence, contained in thousands of Latin American villages, roots of a gigantic empirical hemisphere, passionate, forgotten, fickle, violent, improvised and above all, happy.

Aracataca is the writer’s native town where the inspiration for his unique Macondo originates. This place and its surroundings, close to the Caribbean region of Colombia, is my starting point. The leitmotiv was the book, and the result, was a great series of unique and spontaneous images; an intimate process of self- exploration, poetic, magical, dreamy, ocasionally painful, charged with symbolism and enigmatic stories, connected with being a continent and that, for me, meant a rebirth as an individual who has nourished himself with that bleeding Latin American spinal cord.

Zurumbático is a tunnel of feelings, sensations, impressions and especial events, in which I enter and leave as I wish. Immersed in this dimension, I understood and reconfirmed that the unusual, the everyday, the comic, even the tragic, has no explanation, neither asked nor sought. It is what it is.

About Luis Cobelo