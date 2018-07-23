B&W | South America | Style  | 525 Views

Nights without night…and some days without day by Pierre Paul Dumont

Nights without night…and some days without day | Pierre Paul Dumont

This work is realized with stenopeic camera in 2 formats 120mm and 4×5 film. It ‘s about a personal process of involuntary memory, following the steps of Marcel Proust in La Recherche du temps perdu.

It s the recovery of the deep self hidden under hipnotic layers  of the habits.

I try to recreate stories and mental trips from  very short sensations  so short to not transform the original impulse and preserve the truth value.In the photographic execution of the work I inspire myself from russian cineast Andrei Tarkosky. He says that images are sensations, let say “the true life” and dont need intelectual reinterpretation. An image can only be created and felt.Thinking is limited, image is absolute. The only way to  accept an artistic image is to believe in it, it s a faith act.In my work, I try to give matter to the sensations and the memory, that s why I choose the stenopeic camera,  because I think that the time I take to make a picture gives me the time to live really the image and as Tarkovsky would say :live is  the truth.

Nights without night…and some days without day | Pierre Paul Dumont
