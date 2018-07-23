Waking Life by Max Moldau

Waking Life is a homage to the disappearing monochrome dream world.

Some researchers suppose that it was the childhood exposure to black-and-white photography, movies and later television that made the world dream for almost one century in shades of grey, a phenomenon that was probably nonexistent before and that is about to disappear again.

Since i have realized that i dream in black-and-white myself it has been fascinating to me. Indeed in my family in Prague we had until the late 1990s only a black-and-white TV. I don ́t miss colors in my night dreams. Their absence opens spaces for imagination. My daydreams on the other hand are lacking all colors as i rather feel than see them. But also here the black-and-white visualization feels natural.

For me, a photograph is a result of two worlds, the outer world and my subconscious and sensual inner world, melting into one image. A kind of magic. The series explores my lucid dreams, daydreams and this very alchemy of photography.

A haunting dream hit the windshield

On the road to the subconscious mind

With no driving licence

What a ride

About Max Moldau

Max Moldau is a czech photographer and visual artist, currently living in Berlin, Germany. After years of living abroad Moldau has discovered the universal language of photography, translating since then her perception of the world, her dreams and also her search for identity and home into photographic images.[Official Website]