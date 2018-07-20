Untold by Julien De Wilde

Diving deeply within oneself to get rid of the limits formed by our education, our culture, our conditioning and our fears that oppress us until suffocation.

Live to reveal our true nature and get rid of successive layers that deform our perception.

“Untold” is a project that focuses primarily on spirituality, faith, and the search for the Self, through a burning desire for liberation by uprooting the limits we unconsciously impose on ourselves.In some parts of the globe, we are unfortunately still far from the equality between man and woman, reduced to living in the shadows. Becoming aware that fear does not exist and fighting ignorance are the only options.The woman gives life, transmits love and compassion.Respect and admiration for women are essential.

About Julien De Wide

Julien De Wide was born in 1976 and is a professional photographer since 1996. He received his first camera at age 10 and started photographing his skateboarders friends. At 16, he travels to Kurdistan and makes his first personal photographic report that will be exhibited in Brussels. After studying photography, he began his career as a fashion photographer for women’s magazines such as Elle and Marie Claire. After meeting with Grand Master Ringu Tulku Rinpoche, Julien travels to India in Dharamsala. This is the beginning of a journey that will take him from Rishikesh to Bangkok where he lived for three years. Now, Julien splits his time between Belgium and Thailand, working as a photographer and filmmaker. The search for truth and purity determines his work. Julien is extremely grateful to his mother and grandfather, both photographers. [Official Website]