The town of Nickel was founded in 1935. It used to be called Kolosjoki: Finnish geologists who studied nickel ores used to live and work here.
Now this place is only deserted streets, boarded up buildings and acrid smell of sulfur everywhere. There are 143 houses, where 11 thousand people lives. The main employer is Pechenganikel Mining and Metallurgical Plant. There are 2200 workers here. Lifespan of the plant employees is 10 years less than average lifespan in Russia.

Due to the constant population outflow the real estate prices are falling steadily. The average price of one square meter is three thousand rubles.Nickel, like many single-industry towns, has problems in developing cultural life. The arrival of any artist is the big deal. In order to make up the lack of entertainment, the plant is sponsoring the Second School Center. The main task of it is to keep young people in the settlement.

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Children’s Playground in Nickel

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Kolosyoki River near the Pechenganickel Plant

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Miners go after working from the Severny mine

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Garden near the checkpoint at the Severny mine

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Street clothes dryers near the Pechenganickel plant

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Manoshina Lyudmila Alekseevna — hairdresser in the House of Culture Sunrise

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Art object “Wind catcher” near the Pechenganickel plant

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Setting a new locality name indicator

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Production of scenery in the House of Culture “Sunrise”

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Pechenganickel plant on the background of Nickel houses

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Vocal studio “Mosaic” at a lesson in the House of Culture “Sunrise”

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Water pump on the Kolosjoki River

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Road worker in the tundra

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Nickel animal shelter “Paws and antennae”

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Arthur and Andrey, people with no fixed abode

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
The Papa May group after a rehearsal at the Sunrise Culture House. Shulga Alexander, Gashov Igor, Alexandrov Sergey, Glukhov Sergey

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Pool in the sports complex “Metallurg”

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Lenin Square in Nikel

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Housing and communal services employee in the rest room

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Kids play in the yard

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Housing and communal services employees go on a call

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Employees grow flowers at the Severny mine

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Kataeva Anastasia Vladimirovna, employee of the Nickel animal shelter “Paws and antennae”

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
Kobudo Federation in Nickel

Nickel | Alexandra Gromova
The child calmly walks alone in the yard



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

