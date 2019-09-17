Pearl by Ogulcan Arslan

 
 

EuropeStoryPearl by Ogulcan Arslan

They were, following their domestication, creatures providing mankind’s travels and communication on the first hand.Nowadays, while everyone can communicate with smartphones or applications even from hundred of thousands kilometers away
55411 min

BLACK & WHITE AWARDS 2019

DEADLINE: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

They were, following their domestication, creatures providing mankind’s travels and communication on the first hand.

Nowadays, while everyone can communicate with smartphones or applications even from hundred of thousands kilometers away, it may be hard to imagine but for a very long time words coming from good tidings or bad news, people’s dreams or thoughts were loaded on horses and reached their destinations.

Even though the important roles of horses in daily lives changed with the invention of steam engines, still speaking about engine capacity as ‘horsepower’ points out the continuous role in the semantic world.

The intimacy between horses and their owners at Princess Island (Burgazada) resonates the close bonds of the past.

Horses, while they don’t carry people from place to place, after waking up and eating their first meal of the day get released from their barns and until 6 PM, freely walk around the island. From the impressions I got during my observations; because their minds are at their barns and they don’t get too far from where they internalise as home, their stillness explain their momentary freedom.

While the news about banning the horse carriages and bringing electric carriages instead all through the Princes Islands are on the agenda, it’s inevitable for ‘Pearl’, the first horse that I met and made contact with, take the leading role in my photographic story. In Pearl’s eyes, there are traces of centuries-old helpfulness of their archaic companionships as well as innocence, sensitivity and sensuality.

Given the name Pearl, which is a substance that can be found as a whole in nature, doesn’t need to be processed or polished and on that sense can be associated with wisdom, is a justification of this centenary friendship in a way. [Official Website]

Pearl by Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl by Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan

Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan
Pearl | Ogulcan Arslan



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Spirit of the north by Alexandre De Melas
next
Nickel by Alexandra Gromova
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science within your camera.

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow efficient, powerful, and simple.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/07/Landscape-and-Nature-dPS-Photography-Course-300x250.jpg

Landscape photography is one of the most challenging genres and disciplines to learn, and the costs of getting it wrong can be disappointing.

LEARN MORE

Trending Stories

Pilot by Mano Svanidze

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedPilot by Mano Svanidze

Nostalgia by Mauricio Candela

AmericaFeaturedShotNostalgia by Mauricio Candela

Sidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

CityEuropeFeaturedSidewalk Theatre: Street photography from New York City by Mathias Wasik

Three Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

AmericaConceptFeaturedThree Chapters Of Illumination by Ann George

Vegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

AsiaFeaturedStoryVegetable Peddler by Yoshitaka Masuda

Ghost by Naoual Peleau

B&WConceptEuropeFeaturedGhost by Naoual Peleau

O-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

EuropeFeaturedStoryO-Young Kwon ; Documentary photographer

Edelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

EuropeFeaturedStoryEdelstein’s world by Denis Kaminev

Mariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

ConceptEuropeFeaturedMariëtte Aernoudts ; Fine art photography

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA