Europe | Portrait    3073 Views  

Native by Justine Tjallinks

Native_Arctic_Deux_JustineTjallinks

Our modern world is slowly being unified. The ever evolving and growing reach of media erases all borders and makes it possible to stay in tune with global occurrences.

As an effect of this you see that different cultures are now influencing each other to a point where tradition is lost. These native cultures are now exclusive to rural areas where access to information or influence from the outside world is limited. It is here where we still find a unique palette of colour, body art and traditional clothing. Native is a series inspired by a variety of original inhabitants of rural areas around the world. [Official Website]

Native_Tibetan_JustineTjallinks

Native_Arctic_Une_JustineTjallinks

Native_Amazon_Deux_JustineTjallinks

Native_Tribal_JustineTjallinks

Native_Amazon_Une_JustineTjallinks

TAGS FROM THE STORY

You may also like

paolasaetti-1

Street Photography by Paola Saetti

Citizens of Despair01

Citizens of despair by Javier Arcenillas

aline_couple_nude_1

Erotic photography by Radoslaw Pujan

32476

Exhibition: Mario Giacomelli – Against Time

fiesta-inaugural-IMG_0722-624x329

DOCfield>15 : Barcelona Documentary Photography Festival

Prostitution in Rio

Rio and paying for sex by Lorenzo Moscia

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *