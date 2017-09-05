Europe | Style     520 Views   

Minimalistic Food Portraiture by Foodism360

A close-up photo of a purple kohlrabi to highlight its Jugendstil-like curves.

These images are all part of some new food portraiture series for my AW 17/18 and SS 18 collections. I like to zoom in on the extraordinary of the ordinary.

The ordinary are often overlooked, forgotten, neglected, undervalued or simply thrown away, yet to me the ordinary are all special and unique.

I like to dissect (edible) botanicals to reveal hidden worlds. Botanicals fascinate me, especially their architectural shapes and structures. My interdisciplinary background in graphic design, architectural design, styling, gastronomy and herbalism allows me to capture botanicals in a new, contemporary way. By highlighting the extraordinary of the ordinary I aim to connect people to food and nature.

My visual signature can best be described as authentic/real, minimalistic, tactile, architectural, intimate, poetic and sensual. [Official Website]

A close-up photo of the heart of a Treviso radicchio. I pushed the inner leaves a bit aside to
show its flowerlike shape. By zooming in on the heart of the vegetable, I try to lure the viewer inside.
This image is part of the series ‘Not just eye candy’, a food portraiture series of peppermint stick celery. This image is all about colour contrast and attracting the viewer’s eye to the hidden leaf.
This image is part of the series ‘Not just eye candy’, a food portraiture series of peppermint stick celery. The two stalks were styled like Japanese and Chinese calligraphy paintings. I wanted to show the celery’s elegance.
This image is part of the series ‘Not just eye candy’, a food portraiture series of peppermint stick celery. This image is a close-up of a sprout hidden within a mature stalk.
This image is part of the series ‘Not just eye candy’, a food portraiture series of peppermint stick celery. This image is a close-up of a celery stalk. I wanted to show the subtle pastel colour gradient within the stalk.
This image is part of the series ‘Rhubarb Rhapsody’, a food portraiture series of rhubarb. I cut a stalk in small pieces and placed them on top of each other to create a new stalk in the shape of a backbone. The cut pieces create a wonderful colour gradient.

A close-up photo of red cabbage leaves. The inner leaves of red cabbage are curly and quite firm, almost leathery. I wanted to trigger curiosity and temptation by capturing two overlapping leaves and revealing the entrance to a hidden world.
A close-up photo of a purple cauliflower floret on its head to show its amazing architecture. By zooming in on one single floret the viewer will experience a sense of intimacy and possibly feels tempted to enter the cauliflower structure, exploring a new world.
