Neverland by Robb Johnson

The only aspect of our reality that seems correct is that our lives are dramas, which we play out with others on the world stage. These dramas seem to run 24 hours a day, even when we sleep. At night, our brains tell strange stories that feel a lot like literature; or “sleep dramas”, which we call, dreams.

NEVERLAND is a visual chapter in my ongoing body of work, which addresses the journey we are all on, our lives and experiences. I have pondered this subject since my 30’s and it still leaves a giant question that seems to go in a circle.

Freud said that whether we intend it or not, we’re all poets. That’s because on most nights, we dream. And dreams are lot like poetry, in both; we express our internal life in similar ways. We conjure images; we combine incongruent elements to evoke emotion in a more efficient way than wordier descriptions can; and we use unconscious and tangential associations rather than logic to tell a story.

The language of our dreams is symbols. Dream symbols can invoke a feeling, an idea or a place and have a deeper meaning than any one word can convey. Your dream can leave you confused and wondering what it was all about.

It's as you went to NEVER land, an indefinite location, at no time in the past or future.