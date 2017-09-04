Anatomy of a photograph by Michiko Chiyoda

What motivated me to start working on the theme is the event I one day came across a doll named “Oshichi”, and this is the picture centered in that theme. “Oshichi” is historically famous 16-year-old girl who was sentenced to death by burning. The story they say to occur over 300 years ago has unknown parts, and in short she committed an arson because she was dying to see her lover. After she was executed, her lover made a pilgrimage throughout the rest of his life. I got interested in such his conduct, and strongly moved to an idea to make a trip following his footprints. During the trip, I gave prayers for him at shrines, temples, and enshrined natural objects as he might have done so for “Oshichi”.

Fate, inevitable and shouldered on every single life. That is a feel which had captured me through the trip. Nonetheless, we would be able to keep our steps moving forward, along with or beyond incredible sorrows, which is what I’d believe expressed in the pieces of my work.