Marzena Kolarz ; Black Portraits / Chimney Sweeps.

I’m a photographer. I’m an artist. I am the daughter of a chimney sweep. Since childhood my world was tangential to the world of chimney sweeps. This world was full of rules, rights, honor and class. World, whose integral part and attribute was uniform, high-hat and brush.

My father had only daughters, so a very long time I thought I’d go in his footsteps. I’ve always been proud of the fact that I am the daughter of a chimney sweep.

When I started taking photos, I knew that would be the day when I will come with camera to this world. I was waiting only for the right moment. This moment, when I’m sure what I want and I will be aware of how to achieve it. When I discovered the technique of wet collodion, I knew it was a good time. That would be the perfect combination – portraits of chimney sweeps and the noble technique. For the last half year I photographed chimney sweeps working in Krakow, in technique wet plate collodion (exactly in ambrotype). [Official Website]