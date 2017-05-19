Animus by Liam Lynch

The Latin word for Intellect is Animus, Animus is defined as: character, intellect, memory, consciousness, often mind.

An intrepid sleuth, Liam Lynch endures whatever extremes he must to capture the story he is bound to tell us in his photographs.

Compelled by creative and environmental concerns you’ll often find him bathed in sweat and mosquitoes in the jungles of Borneo or in the depths of our most unexplored oceans. The compelling imagery that Liam captures and the masterful techniques he uses to create his beautiful original prints, transport the viewer to their own unique state of consciousness within the natural world and will leave you questioning the foundation and values of human intellect.

A chance commission in the mid 90’s led Lynch to work alongside Zoos Victoria in Australia, documenting animals in a captive environment, although this proved to be enlightening and educational for several years it ultimately ignited a passion that would lead him into remote parts of South East Asia and into the oceans of the Pacific and Coral seas to capture glimpses of some of these species in more natural environments.

Attention to planing and detail, working with dedicated professionals in the field has allowed him to gain access to unrivalled opportunities in which to capture the essence of our most vulnerable wildlife, always mindful that this is their environment and he is a privileged guest.

His work has been published worldwide in both art and conservation journals, he donates some of his images and time to not for profit organisations, drawing attention to the plight of endangered and threatened species through art.

For his recent collections he’s begun using age old Palladium printing techniques Lynch then creates prints of extraordinary depth and richness that are simply tantalising to behold. For Lynch crossing the line from machine made to hand made does necessitate a commitment, and true, the work is labor intensive, but… in the end, what unfolds before your eyes is more of an ‘art-object- than an ordinary photograph. [Official Website]