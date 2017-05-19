Amazon by Ana de Miguel Garijo

Where many of them live obsessed with the past and traumatized by the risks and uncertainties they may expect from the future. Where, quite often, the other person is a competitor more than a brother or a friend.

The social culture we are coming from considers the future more important than the present, where so many people are obsessed with accumulating more and more things without stopping to think for one minute what for and at what cost.

Where, emotions, personal relationships and even friendships are so often given up for material things. Where people hide behind masks, titles, positions and social beliefs, and almost never relate to each other as individuals.

Where there are people who, for a few square meters of land or a handful of coins get mad at their friends or siblings for years, or even for their whole life; where many people are desperately seeking to fill in an ever-increasing existential void with the accumulation of material things.

I can say that I have learned from the Amazonian Indians some of the greatest lessons in my life. This is the message that I intend to transmit with this photographic project. [Official Website]