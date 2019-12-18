 
SUBSCRIBE AND FREE DOWNLOAD THE LATEST VERSION OF OUR MAGAZINE IN DIGITAL FORMAT
SUBSCRIBE NOW
 

EuropeShotMannequins by Hans-Martin Dölz

The mannequin, in its modern form, started to appear on the high streets of London, Paris and New York in the 1870s and quickly became an essential part of any window display.
69711 min

CALL FOR ENTRIES

ISSUE 10 / DEADLINE: SUNDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2019
SUBMIT YOUR WORK
HoursMinutesSeconds

The mannequin, in its modern form, started to appear on the high streets of London, Paris and New York in the 1870s and quickly became an essential part of any window display.

Mannequins have always been much more than an elaborate coat hanger parading the fashionable clothes of the day, but also mimicking the fashionable body shape of their era and appearing in displays that reflect the trend topics of the times.

First they have been modeled on royalty, film stars, musicians and fashion models, nowadays they primarily embody an ideal of beauty. They are an ever present feature of every high street and shopping centre in the developed world.

Mannequins | Hans-Martin Dölz

Many of the well known photographers of the 20th century (Lee Friedlander, Walker Evans, Vivian Maier, to name only three) have shot at least a few photos where mannequins can be seen.

Surprisingly, in our days, where photos are uploaded tsunami-like to various platforms, photos of this kind are seldom seen.

By the way, the photographer certainly faces interesting challenges when he devotes himself to this topic. Looking from the street into the shop window, he usually will see layer upon layer with varying intensities of light, the interior of the shop, the mannequins in the window display, the reflections of the street, the shop fronts opposite, and this mix of interior and exterior, of reflection and reality will in the end be visible in the photograph.

Attached you find a carefully selected collection of twenty photos, mostly taken
in 2019. Some are in color, some are monochrome, some are in landscape format, some are in portrait format and there is a broad range of different styles. [Official Website]

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz

Hans-Martin Dölz



Legal Note: The photographer attest that have full authorization to give consent to the publication of these photos or project and have the authorization and permissions of third parties. Guarantees that you have all the necessary communications of property and you have obtained all the necessary authorizations for any property, buildings, architecture, structures or sculptures appearing in your photographs.

previous
Photo essay : Beyond the 60th Sense by Pedro Oliveira
next
Cluedo by Gary Sheridan

Printed Edition

ISSUE 09

Published Photographers

Todd Antony | Ana Maria Robles | Efrat Sela | Leila Forés | Zhou Yulong | David Godichaud

BUY NOW
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/09P.png
Dodho Magazine
SUBSCRIBE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/blackwhite_300x250-1.jpg

The Essential Guide has been created specifically to help you bring the timeless art of black and white photography to the modern science

LEARN MORE
300x250

With ON1 Photo RAW you get the professional photo editing tools every photographer needs to get professional results while keeping your workflow.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/PH5.jpg

Get instant access to over 120 in-depth tutorials for all skill levels, the ability to stream anywhere from any mobile device, and access to our exclusive library.

LEARN MORE
https://www.dodho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/sw.jpg

Where a Modern Architectural Wonderland Meets Old European Heritage. The Best Place on Earth to Expand Your Architectural Photography Portfolio

MORE INFO

Trending Stories

The 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

AmericaConceptFeaturedThe 10 Commandments by Dina Goldstein

Guatemala by Tom Bell

AmericaB&WFeaturedShotGuatemala by Tom Bell

Calcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

EuropeFeaturedStoryCalcio Storico Fiorentino by Marco Ponzianelli

Climbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

EuropeFeaturedStoryClimbing Cholitas by Todd Antony

White Nile by Ana María Robles

AmericaB&WFeaturedStoryWhite Nile by Ana María Robles

Nude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

AsiaFeaturedNudeNude art : Ties of perception by Nofar Horovitz

The departed by Zhou Yulong

AsiaConceptFeaturedThe departed by Zhou Yulong

New Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

B&WEuropeFeaturedStoryNew Orleans to Nashville by Benjamin Angel

Irish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

AmericaFeaturedStoryIrish Travellers by Joseph-Philippe Bevillard

Latest Stories

DODHO MAGAZINE
* We hate spam and never share your details.
Thank You. We will contact you as soon as possible.
Magazine: contact@dodho.com
Submission: submission@dodho.com
Management: management@dodho.com
Advertising: advertising@dodho.com
08008 - BARCELONA