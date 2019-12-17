In the wake of 2017 Women’s March and the fierce #metoo movement, on which brave women stood for themselves bringing down some of the most powerful men in the United States, I decided to start a project that would have as subject equally fierce women.

“Beyond the 60th Sense” is a photo essay done over the course of two years on which I photographed and interviewed females over 50s and listened to their opinions and experiences on relevant topics such as body empowerment, body shame, ageism, work/payment equality, mental health, sexuality, among others.

“Beyond” is about breaking the paradigms of arbitrary perfection when it comes to female beauty. It is a silently loud protest against the fallacy of feminine beauty being linked to youth, so widely advertised and spread nowadays. Finally, “Beyond the 60th Sense” is also about hearing the voices of an important part of our society on relevant and sensitive topics without judging their position but rather cherishing the paths that took them to such views.

I remember, I left home, it was rainy and freezing that day, a typical cold fall season in London. I was freezing but couldn´t take that misery any longer. I left with only mychild’s bike, some cloths, I stood up in. For over a year he (my son’s father) wouldn´t let me get back into the house to pick up my clothing and belonging, and I needed to get -Suzanne.

” I don’t know what the secret is…” — answering my question about her centennial age– I smoked up to my 80s and always ate pork, and everything I felt like. I guess it has more to do with genetics and happiness than anything else.”– Isabel, who had just turned 105 years old.

” For your own sake, I hope you will find a connection like you and Tom had. However, I believe that only happens once in a life time.” Tony who’s husband passed from Cancer and whose brother-in-law ( and my best friend), two years later met the same fate. Tony has been one of my best friends and supporting person ever since the passing of my best friend Tom, last year.