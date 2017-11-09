Luca Tombolini ; LS X

My work consist of photographing landscapes during long solo trips in remote desert areas. Taking a long time to travel is essential to revert to a more essential state of mind.
When there i’m facing basic life needs and slowly drift back to our primeval link with Nature, from whom we generated.
I rely rather unconsciously on my vision and emotions while making the necessary choosing process about what to photograph and how; this, along with the use of the large format medium makes the whole process extremely slow and meditative.I noticed through the years that i’m greatly attracted by pureness and simplicity.
About Luca Tombolini
Luca was born 1979 in Milan. He completed humanistic studies and then a degree in Sciences of Communication, with a major on visual rhetoric in Cinema in 2005. While studying he met with photography and started experimenting with large format cameras. He’s self taught about large format photography. Since 2011 he’s drum scanning and printing on large scale prints; landscapes and real life scenes. [Official Website]
Tecnical Data:
158x126cm (52,3×39,3in), edition of 15. Lightjet print from on photographic paper, 4x5in negative drum scanned. 80x60cm (31,5×23,6in), edition of 30. Lightjet print from on photographic paper, 4x5in negative drum scanned