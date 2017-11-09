Cosimo Manlio De Pasquale ; Photographer and Traveller

The passion for photography was born by traveling, for the need to freeze an emotion, to fix it forever and to have the chance to revive it, then matured also in an emotional quest for the daily life, but the journey gives me the opportunity to tell and remember the places through always unknown emotions,

My name is Cosimo Manlio De Pasquale (I prefer to be called with the second one) from Italy, I am a self made passionate Photographer and Traveller. I try to give life to all my emotions by telling a place in all his aspects, more than a “documentarist reportage” I use to approach to my shots as an “inner journey” through which you can see a place by my soul more than my eyes.

because I never know what to expect from a new place, and often some emotions remain connected elsewhere, photography is a way to keep in touch.

About Bali, is a collection of reportage photos where I try to tell the beauty of this place through the faces, the looks, the expressions of its inhabitants captured in everyday life. Faces chosen not by chance, I live the photographic experience as a meeting with oneself, I like telling a place through people in whom I identify myself.

Bangkok It is a city I love, “burning”, it’s warmer than hell, its air is unbreathable because of the wet weather and pollutions, it is a city of damned souls who would not find themselves in any other place on earth, a city that never sleeps, a city exploding life h24, a place full o stories to tell in wich I will never feel bored to walk alone with my camera.

The majority of this collection of shots was born wandering at night along the Sukhumvit Rd., that is more than just a simple road, it is a long human story of kilometers, a “human zoo” in a dystopian atmosphere that reminds me to the mood of Blade Runner movie.