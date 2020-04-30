Growing up with erratic attachment patterns that where both painful and delightful, makes you gravitate towards people equally weird as yourself.

My name is Ana and I am a love addict. I don’t remember the last time I wasn’t obsessed with someone. Since I was a teenager, I have been in a loop of rejecting the partners who love me and obsessing over the ones who don’t. Then suddenly, a pandemic hit the world while I was living in NYC and I was trapped in my apartment with myself.

These photos are a journey of scrutinizing my intimacy while in social isolation. This series talks about unconscious attraction, fear and desire of a hopeless romantic who is also petrified of getting hurt.

I am female photographer from Colombia based in NY. I am fascinated by human behavior and our social need to bond with others in order to survive. My work is conceptual, autobiographical, and uses on color as a vehicle to transmit emotions. I am a part of Native Photograph and an X-Photographer for Fujifilm Colombia. In 2018 I was selected as an emergent talent by LensCulture and attended the Eddie Adams Workshop. I was shortlisted for the PH Museum Grant in 2019 and part of my work was featured in projections at Cortona On The Move (Italy), Obscura Festival (Malaysia), and Just Another Photo Festival (India). I was also part of the “Projections” exhibit in Month of Photography in LA and selected an emergent talent by Magenta Foundation and selected to be part of Addis Foto Fest. As a recipient of the Mary Ellen Mark Memorial Scholarship, I am currently part of the New Media Narratives program in the International Center of Photography in NYC. [Official Website]