I aim to show the progression of the feeling of not belonging anywhere as something natural. I transit between the landscapes like a figure, I leave no trace, nothing I take, nothing I bring.

I arrive at the moment when I find myself facing the prospect that in order to be alive we need roots. My motivation comes from the idea that it is necessary to feed on what is ancestral. I suggest the search for that root laden with pain and sacrifices, I refer to the weakness. The huge wings that stop being light, and take us to the ground. When I reach the source, I realize that in order to belong somewhere, I must first peel off. I need to stop believing and start believing again. Sow faith and first remove my knots, my shoes, my certainties. I need to say through these images that only naked and surrendered can we feel the roots that spring up inside us. Being part of an intrinsic, subjective and unique landscape as our look.

About Marina Lauar

Marina Lauar is a Brazilian visual artist. She develops her artwork in Fine Art Photography, where she uses a pictorial language to construct of her narratives. As a plural artist she appropriates elements that expand formal photography and allow the mix of printed photography with other gestures and techniques. She finds in the portrait an appropriate field for her discussions and critical reflection, which she builds through minimalist and potent images. Her research currently circulates between the deconstruction of already rooted stereotypes and her own self-perception.