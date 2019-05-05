Militarization, propaganda of war, increase of military costs… This is the reality of recent Russia. But this way is acceptable not for all Russian citizens. This project has united participants of different social initiatives together, for whom anti-war appeal is a basis for their work.

Activists are also representatives of various social groups, they use different practices for their representation, but all of them argue in favor of necessity of public dialog.

In the project are involved as relatively small groups of like-minded fellows, which were created as an answer on the situation in the Ukraine in 2015 (antiwar iniciative «Lights Of Eirene», «Orthodox of St. Petersburg for peace with Ukraine»), as participants from international organizations, centered on anti-war appeal («Rythms of resistance»). Activists use various means of communication with the social realm in order to make their messages visible – actions, performance art, exhibitions, readings and meditative praxes. Each of the message is created for search of new like-minded fellows, co-operation of people and creation of opposed towards war and aggression position.

About Viola Andrushchuk

Viola Andrushchuk was born in 1988, in Navoi city (Uzbekistan). In 1994 the family moved to Voronezh city, Russia. Here she graduated a Secondary School, the Voronezh Institute of Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russian Federation with a specialty “radiotrician” and for 3 years studied at the Faculty of History of Voronezh State University. In 2014 moved to Saint Petersburg, Russia, where studied for 2 years at “DokDokDok” Photojournalism and Documentary Photography School and completed courses “Documentary photography and photojournalism” and “Post-documentary photography and other media”. Have been published in Russian and foreign publications, hold a personal exhibition in St. Petersburg (Russia) and participated in group exhibitions in Brighton (UK), Berlin (Germany), Minsk and Brest (Belarus).

I wouldn’t call myself a photographer in the literal sense, rather a visual artist. I think that some stories are easier to tell about in the visual language of photography and it will be more understandable for viewers that way. I’m interested in different topics such as ecology, human rights, anti-war agenda, feminism, gender and corporality. Currently working on few photo projects. [Official Website]