I was interested in the way that even the smallest evidence of human presence skews an image and inscribes it with narrative. It invites us into the image.

The small fires in this series link us back to the earliest inhabitants of woodlands, it forms a direct timeline from the very distant past to the present day. Photography is always a form of time travel and in these images the viewer is left to weave their own experience into the woodland, to imagine themselves sitting down beside the fire, to enter the scene.